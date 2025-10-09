AI Cyber Attacks in Pakistan Escalate, Dark Web Risks Increase-PTA

Pakistan has come under increasing threat from AI-driven cyberattacks, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) Annual Report 2024–25, which paints a concerning picture of the country’s digital security landscape.

The report, citing findings from the National Telecom Security Operations Center (NTSOC), reveals that more than 10,000 security alerts were managed during the year. Notably, 25 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks and over 100 dark web threats were recorded between April and May 2025 alone.

According to the report, attackers are now using “living off the land” tactics, relying not on malware but on legitimate system tools and user privileges to execute their attacks. This makes detection far more difficult and poses a serious risk to organizations with inadequate endpoint protections.

The report highlights phishing, script interpreter abuse, and password theft as some of the most common methods used by cybercriminals.

To counter these threats, the PTA has recommended the adoption of advanced endpoint monitoring systems and zero-trust security models across public and private organizations. The NTSOC issued over 150 cybersecurity advisories, while 534 malicious IPs and domains were blocked during the reporting period.

The report further discloses that data belonging to dozens of government and private sector organizations has been found for sale on the dark web. Among the most frequently targeted sectors were government agencies, telecom operators, and educational institutions.

Some of these attacks were linked to foreign state-sponsored hacker groups, including SideWinder, APT 36, and APT 41, which reportedly exploited supply chain vulnerabilities to infiltrate systems.

In another notable case, the hacktivist group Root Kit was found responsible for defacing several judicial and municipal websites.

To strengthen Pakistan’s cyber defenses, the PTA has proposed:

Mandatory implementation of multi-factor authentication and zero-trust systems

Requiring all organizations to report cyber incidents within 72 hours

Despite the surge in attacks, the report notes that 88% of telecom entities maintain either a “good” or “excellent” cybersecurity rating.

The PTA’s findings mark a crucial moment for Pakistan’s digital security strategy. As the country accelerates its digital transformation, it must simultaneously prepare for AI-augmented threats that can exploit even minor system flaws.

The PTA emphasizes that continuous investment and collaboration are vital for defending against AI-powered cyber threats, warning that the evolving landscape demands constant vigilance and adaptive strategies.

Experts say that adopting zero trust architectures, strict authentication, and better cyber hygiene across sectors will be key to building long-term resilience. Without such steps, Pakistan risks falling further behind in the global cybersecurity race and exposing sensitive state, business, and citizen data to unseen AI-powered adversaries.

