AI-Generated Drake and The Weeknd Song Submitted to the Grammys

Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting so much involved in our society. Now, an AI-generated song called “Heart on My Sleeve” mimicked Drake and The Weeknd’s vocals and stylings has been submitted to the Grammys.

A mysterious persona known simply as Ghostwriter977 developed this song. He has reportedly submitted the track to the music industry’s most coveted award ceremony in the Best Rap Song and Song of the Year categories.

The submission comes as the music industry is still figuring out how to move forward with the existential threat of AI displacing human producers, songwriters, and composers. While the song was promptly pulled from streaming services, it’s apparently completely eligible to be considered for a Grammy.

“I knew right away as soon as I heard that record that it was going to be something that we had to grapple with from an Academy standpoint, but also from a music community and industry standpoint,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said to the New York Times. He also said: “As far as the creative side, it’s absolutely eligible because it was written by a human.”

Earlier this summer, Mason Jr. laid out the new rules for how the Recording Academy would be handling AI submissions. Mason Jr. said that AI-assisted music can be submitted. However, only the humans who have “contributed heavily,” will get the award. Since Ghostwriter977 is a human, he would win the award, not The Weeknd or Drake. We currently are not clear how Grammy voters will respond to such songs.

Drake and The Weeknd are not the only artists being impersonated by a computer program. Ghostwriter977 recently revealed on Twitter that they had created a song with the voices of 21 Savage and Travis Scott. At the same time bogus Frank Ocean tracks were sold for thousands of dollars online.

