OpenAI has acquired the personal finance startup Hiro Finance, marking another step in its growing interest in financial technology. The deal was confirmed recently, though the financial terms have not been made public. Following the acquisition, Hiro will shut down its services, with operations ending soon and user data scheduled for deletion shortly after.

Hiro was a relatively new startup, founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Ethan Bloch. Despite its short time in the market, the company quickly attracted attention for its AI-powered approach to personal finance. The platform allowed users to input details such as income, expenses, and debts. It would then generate different financial scenarios to help users make better decisions about saving, spending, and planning for the future.

AI Meets Finance: OpenAI Acquires Personal Finance Startup, Hiro

One of Hiro’s key strengths was its focus on accuracy in financial calculations. The system handled complex financial math, something that has historically been a challenge for many AI tools. By improving reliability in this area, Hiro aimed to build trust with users who rely on precise numbers when managing their money.

With this acquisition, Hiro’s team will join OpenAI, suggesting that the main goal of the deal is to bring in talent and expertise rather than continue the product itself. This type of acquisition is often referred to as an “acquihire,” where the acquiring company focuses on the people behind the technology. Reports suggest that Hiro had a small team, with around ten members, moving over to OpenAI.

The move also highlights OpenAI’s broader strategy. The company has been expanding the capabilities of its AI systems, including tools used for business and financial analysis. By bringing in a team experienced in personal finance technology, OpenAI may be looking to strengthen its position in this area. While it is not yet clear whether the company plans to launch a dedicated financial planning product, the acquisition signals strong interest in the sector.

Ethan Bloch is no stranger to building and selling startups. Before Hiro, he founded a digital banking service that focused on helping users save money automatically. That company was later sold for over $200 million, making it a major success. His track record suggests that he brings valuable experience in both fintech and product development to OpenAI.

The acquisition also reflects a wider trend in the tech industry, where AI companies are increasingly exploring practical applications in everyday life. Personal finance is one such area, as more people look for tools that can simplify budgeting, investing, and long-term planning. AI has the potential to make these processes easier and more accessible, especially for users who may not have a strong financial background.

At the same time, the shutdown of Hiro’s services raises questions about the future of standalone AI finance apps. Instead of operating independently, some of these innovations may become part of larger platforms. In this case, ChatGPT will integrate Hiro’s technology and ideas into OpenAI’s existing tools.

Overall, the acquisition shows how quickly the AI landscape is evolving. Companies are not only building new technologies but also bringing in specialized teams to expand their capabilities. As OpenAI continues to grow, moves like this could play an important role in shaping how to use AI in areas like personal finance in the years ahead.