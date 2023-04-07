AI-powered Image Creator Will Be Available to Edge users, Says Microsoft

The software giant Microsoft is making its DALL-E-powered AI image generator accessible to Edge users worldwide. It was disclosed last month when the company integrated image generation technology into its Bing chatbot, but this move could make it accessible to a much larger audience. The “Image Creator” will show up in Edge’s sidebar when it becomes available. Currently, it isn’t appearing on the Edge.
Bing will generate a number of images that correspond to the search query after you enter the desired information. Then you can download the ones you prefer and use them as you see fit.
In a recent blog post, Microsoft introduced the Image Creator as a handy tool for generating tailored visuals that can be used in social media posts, presentations, and documents. Although there were already several options available for creating such visuals, like OpenAI’s DALL-E, Microsoft’s Bing image creator site, or the built-in image generator in Bing Chat, the addition of the Image Creator to Edge’s sidebar streamlines the process of requesting AI-generated images while browsing the web. This enhancement promises to save users time and effort, freeing them up to focus on other tasks.
How to use Image Creator?
According to Microsoft, you must explicitly add it to your sidebar before using it, at least for the time being. To do this, open the sidebar, select the “+” icon, and then toggle the Image Creator switch.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding how many images users would be able to create or when it would be available to everyone.
In addition to the Image Creator, Microsoft is also adding new features to Edge, such as the Drop tool, which allows users to send files and other content to themselves and create a personal notebook that syncs across devices. The company is also introducing a tool called “Browser Essentials,” which boasts about Edge’s efficiency and malware detection capabilities (though this feature is currently only available on early-access builds).
Overall, this development is expected to make it much easier for users to create images with the help of AI, enhancing their productivity and creativity.