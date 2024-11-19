AI to Create 97 Million New Jobs Worldwide

The United Arab Emirates is at the forefront of technological innovation, and artificial intelligence (AI) is set to play a pivotal role in shaping its future. According to Latifa Alshehhi, Director of Investment Data Department at the Ministry of Investment, AI is expected to create a staggering 97 million new jobs globally by 2025.

While automation is undeniably transforming industries and displacing certain roles, AI is simultaneously opening up new avenues of opportunity. As AI continues to evolve, it will give rise to a diverse range of jobs, from AI trainers and robotics specialists to data scientists and ethical AI consultants.

The UAE government has recognized the transformative potential of AI and has taken proactive steps to embrace this technology. By investing in AI research, fostering innovation, and creating a conducive environment for AI startups, the country aims to position itself as a global AI hub.

To prepare its workforce for the future of work, the UAE is prioritizing education and skills development. The government is investing in initiatives to equip individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in an AI-driven economy. This includes promoting digital literacy, encouraging STEM education, and providing opportunities for lifelong learning.

Furthermore, the UAE is actively exploring ethical considerations surrounding AI. By establishing ethical guidelines and regulations, the country aims to ensure that AI is developed and used responsibly. This includes addressing concerns about job displacement, privacy, and bias.

As AI continues to advance, it is essential to strike a balance between technological progress and human well-being. By embracing AI responsibly and proactively addressing its potential challenges, the UAE can harness its power to create a brighter future for its citizens.