Aik by BankIslami and PTCL Strengthen Pakistan’s Digital Banking Ecosystem with Cloud-Based Solutions

Aik, Pakistan’s first Islamic digital banking platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to bolster its infrastructure with secure and reliable services using PTCL Smart Cloud.

Through this collaboration, PTCL will deliver secure and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring business continuity and resilience for Aik, enhancing its digital capabilities. As part of BankIslami’s digital-first initiative, Aik aims to provide end-to-end financial services that are convenient and seamless. The platform aims to contribute to a more accessible and efficient digital banking ecosystem in Pakistan.

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held at Aik’s headquarters in Islamabad, in the presence of key leadership from both companies, including Ashfaque Ahmed, Chief Officer, Aik, Waqar Ul Hassan, CIO Aik Digital, and Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G.

“At Aik, we are driven by our purpose of expanding access to Islamic banking across the country and advancing our overarching mission of Saving Humanity from Riba. Achieving this requires systems and networks that are robust and scalable enough to meet the growing demand for Shariah-compliant banking,” commented Ashfaque Ahmed, Chief Officer of Aik. “This partnership brings us closer to our goal, making banking simpler for customers while contributing to broader economic upliftment”, he added.

During the signing ceremony, Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said,

“We are pleased to sign an agreement with Aik to support them in fulfilling their business needs. PTCL, being a national company, is leading digitalisation efforts across the country. Through such partnerships, PTCL continues to play its key role in the development of telecom infrastructure by providing innovative and secure solutions to the corporate sector that will further contribute towards the overall economic growth of the country.”

This partnership marks a key step toward building a secure and scalable infrastructure that supports Aik’s digital banking ambitions while leveraging PTCL’s expertise in cloud solutions and its longstanding legacy in the telecom industry.

Also Read: PTCL Group & Mercantile Offer iPhone 17 with Extended Warranty, Insurance, Connectivity Benefits and Exclusive Perks