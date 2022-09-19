airblue Widens its Payment options By Incorporating Jazz Cash

airblue incorporates JazzCash and broadens its selection of payment methods. In order to guarantee passengers’ comfort, convenience, and safety, airblue affirms vigilant planning and strict adherence to all protocols and SOPs at every stage of the journey.

The management of airblue is pleased to announce the addition of yet another comfort feature and payment option for their esteemed customers. By giving its consumers various payment options, airblue continuously enhances its customer experience. With this feature, guests can now pay using a way that best meets their needs.

Speaking about adding a new payment method launch, airblue Managing Director Mr. Aslam Chaudhary commented

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with a very progressive and successful brand like JazzCash. This will not only make traveling easier for our customers, but it will also provide them more options for paying for their tickets. We look forward to bringing on more partnerships in the future that will benefit and bring value to our passengers. Moreover, we are positive that our careful preparations made at every step of passengers’ journey shall build up our passengers’ confidence to travel with more convenience and with complete peace of mind”

Head B2B Business JazzCash, Ghufran Abbasi added “We at JazzCash are pleased to have on boarded airblue which is one of the largest airlines of Pakistan. Since its inception airblue has been at the forefront of technology with the highest emphasis on enhanced user experience. Through this partnership, airblue passengers will now be able to pay for their tickets through JazzCash mobile wallets. This would also help us to forge a unique use case for JazzCash customers. In the future, airblue and JazzCash will work together to digitize passenger journeys. In this era of establishing alliances, we look forward to all industrial segments to come forward and build a bond on mutual strengths and customer-centricity.”

airblue, a private sector airline with headquarters in Islamabad, started its operations in 2004 and has completed its 18 years of service as Pakistan’s second largest and fastest growing airline with the Youngest Aircraft Fleet. airblue, recognized for its quality services, operates a fleet of Airbus A320 & A321 family aircraft including two A321neos. It provides frequency-driven scheduled air service to Domestic and International destinations.

