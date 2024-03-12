Airbnb Is Banning Indoor Security Cameras In Its Listings

According to the latest reports, the accommodation site, Airbnb is banning indoor security cameras in its listed properties globally. The company is reportedly making the move as part of efforts to simplify its policy on security cameras and other devices. Moreover, it also wants to prioritize the privacy of the community. Reports claim that the ban on indoor cameras will come into effect on April 30.

Airbnb Aims To Enhance Privacy By Banning Indoor Cameras

For all those unaware, Airbnb has always used indoor cameras for security purposes. Moreover, the accommodation company has used cameras in common areas such as hallways and living rooms, and never in private locations such as bedrooms and bathrooms. In addition to that, the accommodation listing had always clearly indicated that cameras were in place, and the devices have always been clearly visible. According to the company, most listings on Airbnb do not apprise having a security camera. So, the new policy will only affect a small number of listings on Airbnb.

Cameras inside Airbnb properties have always been a controversial issue. In the past few years, multiple reports of guests surfaced online. They claimed to find hidden cameras in the bedroom or bathroom. Airbnb stated that outdoor devices like doorbell cameras will continue to be allowed. However, hosts will have to inform the existence and general location of any outdoor cameras before guests book. The company will still use outdoor cameras for capturing video from a property’s indoor spaces. Juniper Downs, the company’s head of community policy and partnerships stated:

“Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb. These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts, and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community.”

In addition, Noise decibel monitors used for security and to detect parties can still be used in the common areas of Airbnb properties. However, hosts will disclose their presence. No device will record or transmit audio from the property. It is pertinent to mention that the hosts who break the new rules will see their listings removed from Airbnb.

