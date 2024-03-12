Airbnb Is Banning Indoor Security Cameras In Its Listings
According to the latest reports, the accommodation site, Airbnb is banning indoor security cameras in its listed properties globally. The company is reportedly making the move as part of efforts to simplify its policy on security cameras and other devices. Moreover, it also wants to prioritize the privacy of the community. Reports claim that the ban on indoor cameras will come into effect on April 30.
Airbnb Aims To Enhance Privacy By Banning Indoor Cameras
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!