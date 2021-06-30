After zero emission engines and Electric Vehicles, the flying cars are next. The AirCar, the Flying Car is now your personal private jet. It is equipped with a BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel. Prof Stefan Klein the creator of the fling car said it can fly about 1,000km (600 miles), at a height of 8,200ft (2,500m), and had clocked up 40 hours in the air so far. The transformation of the car into the flying car takes about 2 minutes and 15 seconds. Unlike drone-taxi prototypes, it cannot take off and land vertically and requires a runway.