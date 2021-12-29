Airlink Becomes the Official Distributor of Realme in Pakistan

Airlink Communication is one of the most reliable distributors of devices in Pakistan. Lately, Airlink announced that it has forged a distribution agreement with a popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme. Consequently, Airlink has become the official distributor of Realme in Pakistan.

Airlink Communication Becomes the Official Distributor of Realme in Pakistan

According to Airlink, the distribution agreement contains a complete range of realme mobile phones, accessories, IoT products, and TVs in Pakistan. According to a notification from Airlink,

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands for five consecutive quarters, registering sales of 100 million smartphones across the world.

In Nov 2021, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) awarded a manufacturing license to Select Technologies Private Ltd (a subsidiary of Air Link Communication) for the manufacturing of Xiaomi mobile phones in the country. Furthermore, the company already holds the license to manufacture mobile phones of other major Chinese brands such as Tecno & iTel.

Airlink is one of the biggest mobile phone distributors of Pakistan, which began local manufacturing of mobile phones at the start of 2021 with a monthly capacity of more than 400,000 units per month. The country’s mobile manufacturing sector has been witnessing tremendous growth in recent months, in order to follow up on the PTA’s Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Authorisation regulatory regime. Furthermore, the mobile distributor is listed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) via an IPO issue that received an outrageous response from the shareholders and raised the required capital.

The manufacturing of mobile phones by local assemblies has doubled as compared to the import of commercial mobile phones in Pakistan during Jan-November 2021. According to the stats, the domestic production of mobile phones stood at 22.12 million compared to the imported mobile phones which stood at 9.95 million.

Check out? Partnership with Peshawer Zalmi for PSL 6 Announced by Airlink Communications