Airlink Becomes the Official Distributor of Xiaomi in Pakistan

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone giants has just announced its partnership with Airlink communications making it the third official distributor of Xiaomi in Pakistan. Xiaomi took only a couple of years to capture the Pakistani market effectively by introducing cost-effective devices incorporated with the flagship features. No doubt, from last some years, Xiaomi has come up with some great devices forcing people to shift to this brand due to its reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Airlink Communication is one of the leading distributions in Pakistan for the last six years. Airlink was the pioneer to bring Huawei in the Pakistani market and they are even awarded as Huawei Certified Gold partner in Pakistan. They are also distributing Samsung mobiles in Pakistan and now they will distribute Xiaomi mobiles all over Pakistan.

While announcing the new Xiaomi said:

Smart Link, the previous distributor of Xiaomi will keep on distributing its devices however by adding Airlink communications to the list, Xiaomi plans to increase its sales in Pakistan and foresees better market appearance.

We wish best of luck to both companies and wish them good luck for achieving unprecedented success with this partnership.

