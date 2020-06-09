The Airlink Communication proudly proclaims its association with two renowned companies, Alcatel and TCL for smartphones and tablets distribution along with after-sales services in Pakistan. Following the development, two Alcatel smartphones are available for sale at exciting prices nationwide.

Airlink Communication Collaborates with Alcatel and TCL for Device Distribution

1. Alcatel 1S 2020 (3GB-32GB)

Key Features:

Alcatel 1S has a 6.22 inches HD+ display with a wide range of colours.

In terms of space, the smartphone has a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB ROM.

It has a 4000 mAh long battery.

The operating system installed is Android 10.

The phone is equipped with Triple Rear Cameras (13MP+5MP+2MP) for capturing detailed images. In addition to that, it has a 5MP selfie camera

For protection purposes, it has a fingerprint scanner.

It is available in PKR 15,999/-.

The available Colors for the phone are:

Power Gray and Agate Green

2. Alcatel A3X (4GB-64GB)

Key Features:

Alcatel A3X has a 6.52 inches HD+ display to provide better visual experience.

In case of storage space, the smartphone has a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB ROM.

It has a 4000 mAh Battery with10W charging capability.

The operating system installed in the phone is Android 9.0 (Pie).

The smartphone is equipped with Triple Rear Cameras (16MP+8MP+5MP) to capture more details. Along with that, the selfie camera has a resolution of 8MP.

Face Recognition is enabled for the security of the phone.

It is available in PKR 19,999/-.

The available Colors for the phone are:

Jewellery Green, Jewelry Black and Jewelry Rose

The discount on the prices implies that Airlink Communication has felt delighted to get associated with the TCL and Alcatel. We hope that this new collaboration would bring fruit for smartphone and tablet lovers in Pakistan.

Check out? Airlink Communication announces the Grand launch of their Flagship Store in Xinhua Mall