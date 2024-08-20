Airlink Partners with Acer Gadget to Launch ‘Made in Pakistan’ Laptops & Tablets

Acer Gadget Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Air Link Communication Limited (Airlink) to launch the Acer Gadget e10 series in the Pakistani market. The series consists of laptops, tablets, and all-in-one devices. As part of the partnership, Airlink has been awarded exclusive distribution rights for the e10 series in Pakistan.

In addition, Airlink has forged an assembling agreement with Acer Gadget’s manufacturing partner, Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. The new agreement will allow Airlink to assemble the Acer Gadget e10 products at its facility in Lahore, Pakistan.

On the occasion, Stanley Chan, Vice President of Acer Gadget Inc. said, “ I am very happy to see the strategic partnership with Airlink and looking forward to the promotion of Acer gadgets in Pakistan Market.”

This collaboration is a key milestone in Airlink’s commitment to the ‘Made in Pakistan’ initiative. Moreover, By assembling these devices locally, Airlink is promoting job creation and skill development and also making high-quality technology affordable to local consumers.

In this regard, Mr. Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO of Airlink Communication said,

“I am thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Acer Gadget Inc. and the introduction of the Acer products to the Pakistani market. This milestone represents a significant advancement in our commitment to the ‘Made in Pakistan’ initiative.”

This development has been shared in accordance with the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and the Securities Act, 2015. The introduction of the e10 series is expected to improve the accessibility of affordable laptops and tablets across the country.

