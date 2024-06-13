Airlink Showcases Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Manufacturing at London Tech Week

Airlink made waves at London Tech Week 2024 by showcasing Pakistan’s growing mobile phone manufacturing industry. Airlink has a state-of-the-art smartphone assembly plant in Lahore. The company has a strong focus on promoting ‘Made in Pakistan’ products and creating employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled labor. Airlink has partnerships with some of the largest international mobile phone brands including, Xiaomi, Tecno, iTel, Samsung, and Alcatel. Apart from that, Select Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Airlink with a primary focus on establishing and operating plants for the assembly and production of mobile phones.

Pakistan’s participation in London Tech Week is the outcome of a joint effort by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The event, which runs from June 10 to 14, is a global celebration of technology, bringing together tech leaders and future talent.

It is pertinent to mention here that Airlink presented its assembly line and stall under the Tech Destination Pakistan Pavilion. It was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Mohammad Faisal, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom. His presence highlighted the importance of this event for Pakistan.

Conclusively, London Tech Week serves as an ideal platform for Airlink and other Pakistani tech companies to showcase their capabilities. Moreover, it also provides them with an opportunity to make international collaborations and contribute to the global tech ecosystem. By highlighting its achievements in mobile phone manufacturing, Airlink not only promotes its brand but also enhances Pakistan’s reputation as a growing tech hub.

