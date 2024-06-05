Airlink’s Triumph! Smart Wearable Devices Production to Soon Start in Pakistan
AirLink Communication Ltd, a prominent player in Pakistan’s tech sector, accompanied the Prime Minister of Pakistan on a four-day visit to China. During the visit, AirLink Communication Ltd seized the opportunity to sign an MoU with IMIKI Corporation (a popular entity in the field of smart wearable devices). The MoU signing ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, and Federal Secretary of the Board of Investment Rahim Hayat Qureshi.
The presence of such esteemed delegates from both countries indicates the importance of the partnership between AirLink Communication Ltd and IMIKI Corporation.
With this collaboration, AirLink Communication Ltd and IMIKI Corporation aim to lead innovation and technological advancement in Pakistan. Through their expertise and resources, both companies are committed to introducing cutting-edge smart wearable devices to the Pakistani market.
As Pakistan continues to position itself as a hub for technological innovation, collaborations like these play an important role in driving economic growth. Moreover, it also strengthens the technological ties between the two friendly nations of China and Pakistan.
IMIKI’s Product Line:
IMIKI produces smart wearable devices, including smartwatches, earbuds, and smart glasses. The company has sold more than 1 million devices all over the world, indicating its expansion and brilliant growth. Some of the hot-selling devices are as follows:
IMIKI D2:
Features:
|Attribute
|Specification
|Size
|45.8*37*10.2mm (Watch head)
|Display
|2.01″ Super-Retina AMOLED Display
|Display Resolution
|410*502
|Screen Cover Panel
|2.5D High Hardness Glass
|Battery
|280mAh
|Standby Time
|15 days
|Use Time
|3-5 days
|Strap Width (mm)
|22mm
|Operating Temp
|0°C-45°C
|Waterproof Rating
|3ATM
|Supported Systems
|Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above
|Connectivity
|BLE 5.2 + BT 3.0
IMIKI TG1:
Features:
|Attribute
|Specification
|Size
|45.3*45.3*10.6mm
|Display
|1.43″ Super-Retina AMOLED Display
|Resolution
|466*466
|Screen Cover
|2.5D High-Transparency Glass
|Battery
|300mAh 3.8V
|Screen Time
|15 days
|Usage Time
|3-5 days
|Strap Width (mm)
|22mm
|Operating Temp
|0°C-45°C
|Waterproof Rating
|IP68
|Supported Systems
|Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above
|Connectivity
|BLE5.2/BT3.0
IMIKI T14:
|Attribute
|Specification
|Bluetooth Version
|V5.3
|Working Range
|15 meters
|Driver Size
|Φ10mm, 32Ω
|Earphone Battery Capacity
|3.7V, 40mAh*2
|Charging Case Battery Capacity
|500mAh
|Charge Jack
|Type C
|Charging Time
|Less than 1.5 hours
|Music Play Time / Talk Time
|6 hours / 5 hours
|Standby Time
|90 days
|Waterproof and Sweatproof
|IPX5
