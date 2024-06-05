Airlink’s Triumph! Smart Wearable Devices Production to Soon Start in Pakistan

AirLink Communication Ltd, a prominent player in Pakistan’s tech sector, accompanied the Prime Minister of Pakistan on a four-day visit to China. During the visit, AirLink Communication Ltd seized the opportunity to sign an MoU with IMIKI Corporation (a popular entity in the field of smart wearable devices). The MoU signing ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, and Federal Secretary of the Board of Investment Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

The presence of such esteemed delegates from both countries indicates the importance of the partnership between AirLink Communication Ltd and IMIKI Corporation.

With this collaboration, AirLink Communication Ltd and IMIKI Corporation aim to lead innovation and technological advancement in Pakistan. Through their expertise and resources, both companies are committed to introducing cutting-edge smart wearable devices to the Pakistani market.

As Pakistan continues to position itself as a hub for technological innovation, collaborations like these play an important role in driving economic growth. Moreover, it also strengthens the technological ties between the two friendly nations of China and Pakistan.

IMIKI’s Product Line:

IMIKI produces smart wearable devices, including smartwatches, earbuds, and smart glasses. The company has sold more than 1 million devices all over the world, indicating its expansion and brilliant growth. Some of the hot-selling devices are as follows:

IMIKI D2:

Features:

Attribute Specification Size 45.8*37*10.2mm (Watch head) Display 2.01″ Super-Retina AMOLED Display Display Resolution 410*502 Screen Cover Panel 2.5D High Hardness Glass Battery 280mAh Standby Time 15 days Use Time 3-5 days Strap Width (mm) 22mm Operating Temp 0°C-45°C Waterproof Rating 3ATM Supported Systems Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above Connectivity BLE 5.2 + BT 3.0

IMIKI TG1:

Features:

Attribute Specification Size 45.3*45.3*10.6mm Display 1.43″ Super-Retina AMOLED Display Resolution 466*466 Screen Cover 2.5D High-Transparency Glass Battery 300mAh 3.8V Screen Time 15 days Usage Time 3-5 days Strap Width (mm) 22mm Operating Temp 0°C-45°C Waterproof Rating IP68 Supported Systems Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above Connectivity BLE5.2/BT3.0

IMIKI T14:

Attribute Specification Bluetooth Version V5.3 Working Range 15 meters Driver Size Φ10mm, 32Ω Earphone Battery Capacity 3.7V, 40mAh*2 Charging Case Battery Capacity 500mAh Charge Jack Type C Charging Time Less than 1.5 hours Music Play Time / Talk Time 6 hours / 5 hours Standby Time 90 days Waterproof and Sweatproof IPX5