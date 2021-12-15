Airpods and Beats Shipment falls by 33% in Q3

AirPods shipments dropped by almost 33% in the third quarter on an annual basis,. Apple’s stats include Beats products, although the most significant drop is believed to have been as customers awaited the third-generation model.

That was the first evidence that users were growing tired of the device, which had an odd appearance when it was originally worn by users five years ago.

According to Canalys

“The TWS category gained by just 1.3 percent globally to reach 72.2 million units. This was inadequate to overcome the 4.7 percent and 4.9 percent declines in wireless headphones and wireless earphones, respectively.

Apple maintained its global leadership in TWS, delivering 17.8 million units, but its shipments fell by roughly a third year over year.”

Apple shipped 17.8 million airpods in the third quarter of this year, down from 26.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 33 percent decrease. Despite this, Apple retained a strong market share of 25% of shipments in the quarter, well ahead of nearest competitor Samsung (12%) in second place.

Airpods 3

Apple officially debuted the third version of its popular wireless earbuds during its October special event. AirPods 3 has a redesigned design based on AirPods Pro, but with a universal fit and compatibility for Spatial Audio.

The new Airpods officially supporta Find My Network and MagSafe charger, and battery life has been enhanced to up to 6 hours on a full charge.