Airpods Pro 2 to land in the first quarter of 2021

It’s no surprise that Apple plans to refresh its lineup of truly wireless earphones, from AirPods to AirPods Pro. These two devices are expected to get a successor. A new report argues that in the first half of 2021, the second-generation AirPods Pro 2 could be launched.

The new Airpods Pro 2 might come with an iPhone SE edition in April this year. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation may have the same thickness of 21 mm, while 46 mm and 54 mm respectively are said to be the height and length.

Apple aims to develop new AirPods Pro look quite a bit like some of Amazon and Samsung’s rivals in the market this time around. The second-gen will offer a “more compact” style that will remove the bottom or stem of the current Airpods pro.

It may be a slightly weird from but not substantially different from the predecessor. By removing the short stem that is currently sticking out from the bottom, Apple is said to be aiming to make the earbuds more compact. The design described is with a more rounded form in the testing process that covers more of the ear of a consumer.

TakeAway

The Apple AirPods 2nd-generation version would be identical to the current AirPods Pro. This means that it’s going to have a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. The business is touted to be working on enhancing the device’s battery life.