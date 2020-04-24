Airpods Pro Can be Perfect if You Work From Home

Apple never failed to impress its users with its cutting edge yet stylish technology. The hardware of Apple has always been the first one to introduce the innovation equipped with hassle free technology. Apple Airpods made a boom in the market when first launched and we are hoping to see the upgrade redefined Airpods pro.

As Pandemic’s threat prevailing throughout the globe, companies had enforced work from home strategy to keep the business cycle moving. Amid this whole chaos, people who are now working from home needs proper accessories to cope with office-based work. To avoid hassle free online communication, Apple Airpods Pro can play a significant role. Here are the non-ignorable reasons to grab your favorite airpods now.

Noise Reduction

As you are stuck at home and people around you never tired of watching Netflix. You need earbuds to keep your focus without any distraction to your work while working from home. Wireless flexibility and upto 6 hours of battery time makes it a convenient choice. They also provide transparent mode, allowing you to adjust quickly to let ambient sounds in so that you can have a chat and then return to the music.

Video conferencing

The upside is that you don’t need to wear all AirPods to make calls, because each has an individual beam microphone. You can get through every meeting, short of a filibuster, if you use one earbud and keep the other in the charge pocket. The design is almost similar to that of Apple’s previous airpods. You can move around anywhere at home and talk freely to keep your business functioning.

Siri

AirPods Pro is voice activated and allows you complete access to Apple’s voice assistant, Siri. If you need her to score notes when you’re on a call, set a reminder to do it later, add an event to your schedule, or much, much more, the AirPods Pro can let you do it all without missing a beat.