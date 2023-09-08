Airports In Pakistan Are Getting E-Gates To Save Passenger’s Time

According to the latest reports, the aviation regulator of our country, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) announced that the airports in Pakistan are set to experience a major transformation. PCAA revealed that Electronic gates (E-gates) will be installed at airports across Pakistan.

It would not be wrong to say that airports across Pakistan will undergo a major overhaul if these E-gates are installed. The installation of E-gates will facilitate passengers as it will eliminate their waiting time for getting boarding passes. One of the most annoying things while traveling by air is to wait for a long time to get your hands on boarding passes. Is’t it? So, it seems a very good initiative as it will save passengers time.

E-gates will be using the data embedded in the Passport’s biometric chip. With this modification, flyers will be able to get their boarding cards through the E-gate by simply scanning their passport and tickets. Reports claim that PCAA has initiated the first phase of the E-gate project in the three major international airports i.e. Islamabad Airport, Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore, and Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

It is a project awaited by regular flyers and will be completed under the supervision of the Aviation Secretary and the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA). Many stakeholders including the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and others will be conferred on the issue as well. The news regarding installation comes weeks after the government declared that they are going to outsource the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years. The government also confirmed to outsource the airports in Lahore and Karachi as well.

Also Read: Honda Teams Up with Tesla: A Game-Changer for Electric Vehicle Charging (phoneworld.com.pk)