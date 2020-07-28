The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the trend of online education with people sitting at home. Since the lockdown started, we’ve been witnessing a surge in online education platforms. Following that, a new online Education startup Airschool has been initiated for the local citizens. The platform is offering numerous courses with experts teaching in Urdu and English.

Airschool: A New Online Education Platform for Local Citizens

The courses will be taught live as opposed to being pre-recorded. Along with that, they will be conducted by leading experts with relevant experience and credibility in their respective fields. As COVID-19 has forced us to shut all educational institutions, remote online learning is one essential way to fill this gap.

Consequently, it will also assist those teachers who lost their jobs because of Covid-19 and have to find others means to make a living. Airschool offers an online platform for teachers to conduct online classes and gain access to students locally as well as internationally.

Fatima Rizwan, Founder & CEO of Airschool stated,

“Driven by the belief to democratize access to education, Airschool is onboarding the best experts who are offering live courses at affordable rates,”

The purpose of live courses is to make the learning process effective as well as interactive, which we can’t achieve in pre-recorded lectures. Airschool will also bring people together to the same platform and engage them in a shared experience so they feel included and motivated in carrying out everyday activities. The courses which are currently available on airschool.com include Facebook Marketing, Freelancing, Calculus, Programming, Ecommerce, IELTs, etc.

