AJK Launches Tax Asaan App & IT Dashboard to Digitize Revenue System

In a move aimed at accelerating digital governance, the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has introduced the AJK Tax Asaan Mobile App along with a new Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue Collection and IT Dashboard, seeking to modernize tax administration and improve transparency.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by AJK Minister for Inland Revenue and Finance Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, who described the platforms as part of broader reforms to streamline revenue management and enhance taxpayer facilitation.

Officials said the digital tools are designed to establish direct and efficient communication between taxpayers and the department. The launch follows the implementation of the AJK Point of Sale (POS) Invoicing System, with authorities now integrating additional digital modules to strengthen monitoring and compliance mechanisms.

According to the department, the Tax Asaan Mobile App will allow users to verify invoices generated under the POS system, access registration details, review return-related information, and make online tax payments. Taxpayers will also be able to track the status of applications and cases and manage various services linked to the AJ&K IRIS system through their mobile devices.

The accompanying BI Revenue Collection and IT Dashboard are expected to provide officials with data-driven insights to monitor revenue trends, assess performance, and identify compliance gaps.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister said the primary objective of the new platforms is to provide an integrated, secure, and user-friendly digital ecosystem for taxpayers. He added that the shift towards technology-driven solutions would help enhance transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency within the revenue system.

The development reflects a growing push by regional authorities to digitize public services and strengthen fiscal governance through technology-led reforms.

