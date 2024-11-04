AKU Launches Free Online Nutrition Courses for Healthcare Professionals to Combat Malnutrition

In a substantial step to address malnutrition among children and adolescent girls in Pakistan, the Aga Khan University (AKU) recently announced the launch of free online nutrition courses tailored for healthcare professionals. These courses will be organized by the Institute for Global Health and Development (IGHD). Moreover, they aim to empower health workers with essential nutrition knowledge and skills.

AKU’s IGNIT3 Initiative: Free Online Nutrition Courses for Healthcare Workers

This collaborative project is part of the innovative IGNIT3 initiative standing for “Increase Gains in Nutrition by Integration, Education, Evaluation and Empowerment”. IGNIT3 is a five-year project launched in 2023, seeking to improve nutrition services across Pakistan, Ghana, and Malawi. It was funded by Global Affairs Canada and involves partnerships with famous organizations, including the Centre for Global Child Health at SickKids, Nutrition International, and WaterAid Pakistan.

Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhutta from IGHD highlighted that the courses have been particularly designed to meet the unique challenges faced by Pakistan’s healthcare system. They offer accessible and interactive training targeted at doctors, dietitians, nurses, and midwives. Furthermore, these courses equip professionals with practical skills to incorporate nutrition care into their everyday clinical practices.

The curriculum emphasizes the critical connections between gender, environment, and nutrition, fostering equitable healthcare. Moreover, it addresses the distinctive challenges within Pakistan. Participants can access the mobile-friendly courses via the World Continuing Education Alliance (WCEA) platform. The good part is that offline options are also available for added convenience. Upon successful completion of the courses, participants will get certificates accredited by the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council and the Pakistan Medical Council, further enriching their professional credentials.

The IGNIT3 initiative will play a critical role in enhancing child, adolescent, and maternal nutrition care in Pakistan. This project aims to contribute to better health outcomes for the nation’s most vulnerable inhabitants. You can register at wcea.education/register if you are a health care provider.

