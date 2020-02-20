Alas! Another GSMA Conference Cancelled

We all know that GSMA had to cancel the Mobile World Congress 2020 which was set to be held in Barcelona due to the corona virus outbreak. Now for the same reasons, the GSMA has cancelled WAS meeting in Cape Town and decided to postpone it from the April 2020 to March 2021 to the same venue.

For readers information, in case they don’t have any idea about WAS, Wholesale Agreements and Solutions Group (WAS) is responsible for Operator-to-Operator and Operator-to-Hub interoperability (including Interworking and Roaming) to provide GSMA members with a consistent, reliable GSM service for members to offer their customers.

Another GSMA Conference Cancelled

WAS develops roaming and interconnect agreement templates and wholesale charging principles. Additionally, it supports GSMA programs and projects with the development of roaming and interconnect agreement templates and wholesale charging principles that are unique to the needs of these efforts, as appropriate.

The GSMA and MTN GlobalConnect hope that the attending organisations understand the necessity for the decisions that have been taken and look forward to subsequent WAS events.

It is important to note that WAS will be engaged in agreement & charging principles support for the following GSMA Programmes:

Future Networks

Identity

Internet of Things

News Source: Telecomreview

