Albania has taken a bold step into the future of governance. Albania has introduced the world’s first government minister created with artificial intelligence (AI). Her name is Diella, which comes from the Albanian word for “sun.”

Diella is not a human. She is an AI-generated bot designed to help the government with one of the most sensitive areas: public tenders. Her main role is to manage and award government contracts. This is a process that has often been linked with corruption and favouritism in many countries.

Prime Minister Edi Rama revealed Diella during a cabinet announcement on September 11. He explained that her appointment is part of Albania’s plan to ensure clean and transparent governance.

Albania Introduces First AI Government Minister: A Threat or a Tool for Politicians?

Rama stressed that Diella will make Albania “a country where public tenders are 100% free of corruption.” Unlike human ministers, she cannot be bribed, pressured, or influenced by personal connections. This makes her work fair and impartial, at least in theory.

The Prime Minister added that using AI in this way is a guarantee for citizens. It ensures that contracts and services are awarded based only on merit, rules, and fairness.

Although Diella was formally introduced in September, she has actually been active since January. Initially, she worked as an AI-powered assistant on the government’s digital platform.

According to official reports, Diella has already been quite busy. She has helped issue more than 36,600 digital documents. She has also provided almost 1,000 services to citizens. These include tasks that normally take a lot of paperwork and time but are now faster and more transparent thanks to her presence.

To connect more closely with citizens, Diella appears in a traditional Albanian dress. This cultural touch gives her a unique identity. While she is not human, the design makes her look like a symbolic representative of Albania’s heritage, combined with modern technology.

This move also highlights the government’s efforts to present technology as part of the country’s progress, without losing touch with its traditions.

Albania is now the first country in the world to give an AI such a formal government position. Other countries have used AI for data analysis, decision-making, or public services, but none have officially made AI a “minister.”

This experiment is being watched closely by international experts. Some see it as a positive step toward reducing corruption and improving governance. Others remain cautious, pointing out that AI systems are designed by humans and may still carry hidden biases or errors.

For Albania, Diella represents both hope and risk. On one hand, she promises fairer and more efficient management of government contracts. On the other hand, she raises questions about how much power should be given to machines in political systems.

Still, for now, Albania is proud to lead the way. Diella, the “sun,” is shining as the world’s first AI minister, marking a historic step in the relationship between technology and government.