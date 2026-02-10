The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a public warning about fake and misleading videos in the Saraiki language circulating on social media platforms. These videos falsely claim to offer cash prizes to citizens whose Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) carry the signature of a former NADRA chairman. NADRA has clearly stated that these claims are completely false and intended to deceive the public.

According to NADRA, the videos misuse the name of former Chairman Usman Yousuf Mubin to gain public trust. The misleading content suggests that people holding CNICs signed during his tenure are eligible for financial rewards. NADRA strongly rejected this narrative and labeled the videos as “totally fake.” The authority emphasized that it has no such prize scheme and has never announced any program of this nature.

Alert! NADRA Warns Public Against Fake Saraiki Language Videos on Social Media

In an official social media post, NADRA explained that these videos are part of a deliberate attempt by fraudulent elements to spread misinformation and exploit citizens, especially those who may not have easy access to verified information. The authority urged people to stay alert and avoid believing or sharing unverified content found on social media.

NADRA also advised citizens not to provide personal information, such as CNIC numbers or personal details, to unknown individuals or through suspicious links. Sharing such information can lead to identity theft and financial loss. The authority reminded the public that all official announcements are made only through NADRA’s verified website and social media accounts.

Alongside this warning, NADRA highlighted recent steps taken to make its services more accessible to citizens. NADRA services are now available at over 2,000 e-sahulat franchise locations across Pakistan. Through these franchises, people can renew their CNICs or apply for replacements in case of loss without visiting NADRA registration centers. This initiative aims to save time and make services more convenient, especially for residents of remote areas.

Citizens can find information about their nearest e-sahulat franchise on NADRA’s official website. The expansion of these facilities reflects NADRA’s efforts to improve public service delivery and reduce overcrowding at central offices.

In addition, NADRA has introduced a new digital facility through the Pak-ID mobile application. Citizens can now apply for birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates directly from home. This step reduces the need for physical visits to Union Councils and simplifies the documentation process.

For divorce certificates, NADRA clarified that applicants must already have a manual certificate issued by the relevant Arbitration Council or Union Council to use the Pak-ID app. To assist users, NADRA has also released an instructional video explaining the application process step by step.

NADRA concluded by urging citizens to rely only on official sources for information and to report suspicious content to help prevent the spread of fraud and misinformation.