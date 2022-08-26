Alert! Pakistan to Face More Internet Disruptions in Future

It appears like internet disruptions will continue to occur. More disruptions are anticipated in Pakistan over the coming days as a result of flooding brought on by the heavy rain. In the upper Sindh region, cable cuts and fibre optic cable damage have been brought on by the floods.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) shared a technical study on the subject with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom. In the Sukkur division, where fiber-optic connections were primarily damaged by heavy machinery used to clear water from the area. Furthermore, it is claimed that repeated internet disruptions are primarily caused by flood relief efforts.

Pakistan to Face More Internet Disruptions in Future: Source

After becoming aware of the frequent internet failures, the Ministry also requested technical reports from the telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). According to PTA, these internet outages were not brought on by sabotage or criminal activities but rather by trenches being dug in various locations to channel surplus water.

According to sources, multiple cuts in the districts of Ghotki, Khairpur, and Sukkur were to blame for the most recent outages earlier this week, while tehsil Ranipur in Khairpur reported the most significant damage.

The Minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Aminul Haque, stated that the situation was critical and that such events should be anticipated in the future.

Most underground cable channels have been drowned as a result of heavy flooding, despite relief workers’ or villagers’ efforts to redirect floodwater by constructing trenches on roads and footpaths. The ministry has instructed PTCL to declare an emergency whenever such an occurrence is reported in the system so that repair work can begin while PTA continuously evaluates the level of service.

Only 70% of the 6.5 terabytes of the capacity of PTCL’s network cables are actually in use, allowing for the transfer of traffic to alternative connections in an emergency.

