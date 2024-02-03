Alert! These Android Apps Are Quietly Collecting Sensitive Data, Delete Them Immediately

This week, the NSO Group once again raised security concerns, with the notorious Pegasus malware being deployed in Jordan to spy on journalists and activists. While this case gained significant attention, there’s a broader issue involving seemingly harmless Android apps quietly collecting sensitive data from ordinary users.

ESET, the security experts, have identified a minimum of 12 Android apps, many posing as chat applications, that covertly introduce a Trojan onto the phone. These apps then proceed to pilfer information like call logs and messages, take control of the camera remotely, and even extract chat details from end-to-end encrypted platforms like WhatsApp.

These apps are

YohooTalk

TikTalk

Privee Talk

MeetMe

Nidus

GlowChat

Let’s Chat

Quick Chat

Rafaqat

Chit Chat

Hello Chat

Wave Chat

Six of these applications are available on the Google Play Store, increasing the risk for users who rely on Google’s security measures. At the heart of these apps’ espionage activities is a remote access trojan (RAT) known as Vajra Spy.

In the recent deployment of VajraSpy, the apps demonstrated the capability to extract various sensitive information. This includes contact details, messages, a list of installed apps, call logs, and local files in formats such as .pdf, .doc, .jpeg, .mp3, and more. For those with advanced functionalities, using a phone number was a requirement, enabling them to intercept messages even on secure platforms like WhatsApp and Signal.

These apps went beyond real-time logging of text exchanges. They could intercept notifications, record phone calls, log keystrokes, and capture photos with the camera without the user’s knowledge. They can also take control of the microphone to record audio. Once again, the prevalence of these advanced capabilities is not surprising.

If you have installed any of these apps, it is best to remove them immediately. For a detailed article about how to protect your phone from Spyware, click here