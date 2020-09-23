Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointment Ali Mahmud Khan as the new Managing Director for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB). This decision was taken at the 11th board of directors meeting of KPITB chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at the Chief Minister’s House.

Mahmud Khan is committed and result-oriented leader with 16 years of diverse experience in ICT, and equipped with uncompromising work ethics, a strong bias for action and expertise in digital transformation, digital strategy, policy-making, cybersecurity, and enabling data-driven decisions.

Ali Mahmud Khan Becomes Managing Director of KPITB

He successfully supervised various funded projects on IoT, Smart Grids, Intelligent Transportation Systems and Deep Learning. He also Co-developed a digital policy and developed a digital strategy for the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and successfully inculcated a digital culture using a 360-degree digital transformation approach with an emphasis on cultural and business process transformation, nurturing a growth mindset, and main reliance on cloud-based tools and services with minimal outsourcing.



KPITB is striving hard to ensure quality services delivery to people by utilizing the latest technology. Ali Mahmud will play a key role to make KPK a digitally recognized province.

