Alibaba.com Teams Up with the IOC to Propel Athletes into Entrepreneurship

Alibaba.com has become the first worldwide Olympic and Paralympic e-commerce partner to join the fourth edition of the Athlete365 Business Accelerator program (“Business Accelerator”)—an IOC-led initiative to support athletes with dual-career and career-transition opportunities by empowering them to become entrepreneurs.

Alibaba.com connects buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions, offering innovative services and technology-driven business tools to help SMEs start and grow their businesses. This simplifies global trade for buyers and sellers, offering opportunities for all aspiring entrepreneurs to – including athletes – to get ahead in business.

According to new data from Alibaba.com*, nearly two thirds (63%) of former sportspeople struggle to find a new career after sport. Despite 76% of former sportspeople thinking they have the transferable skills relevant for business, just over half (52%) are now running their own business.

The Athlete365 Business Accelerator program is a business incubator that aims to equip current and former professional athletes with the skills needed to create and manage their own businesses. As the first partner to join the program, Alibaba.com will create an e-commerce and global-trade-focused multi-phase training scheme designed to build participants’ knowledge of business-critical areas such as the use of AI tools, global sourcing and B2B export through digital marketplaces.

Through the program, Alibaba.com is aiming to empower more than 1,000 global athletes and former athletes with training. In addition, Alibaba.com will also offer 50 promising candidates Business Accelerator packages worth $10,000**, which will provide a combination of logistics, operational and sourcing training and credit to help candidates unlock long-term, sustainable growth opportunities.

Kuo Zhang, President, Alibaba.com, said:

“At Alibaba.com, we have witnessed many individuals without a business background become highly successful SMEs using our services and tools. Athletes, known for their courage, determination, and positive mindset in sports, bring these same essential traits to the business world. Their focus and resilience give them an edge as entrepreneurs. We at Alibaba.com are keen to support athletes in harnessing their skills to achieve success in their entrepreneurial pursuits.”

Kaveh Mehrabi, Director of the Athletes’ Department at the International Olympic Committee, said: “We’re excited to bring Alibaba.com on board as a partner for IOC’s Athlete365 Business Accelerator program. By equipping athletes with the right training and skills through Alibaba.com’s mentoring program and digital tools, together, we will give aspiring athlete and Olympian entrepreneurs the boost they need to start their own businesses. The initiative serves as a strong demonstration of our shared commitment to build on the expertise of our TOP partners to empower athletes to build successful second careers.”

To help bridge the divide between sport and commerce, Alibaba.com will offer participants of the Business Accelerator program mentorship opportunities with senior executives and global teams from Alibaba.com, as well as with its Global Ambassadors—all of whom have successfully transitioned from sport to entrepreneurship. The Alibaba.com Global Ambassadors include Tony Parker, a two-time Olympian; Elias Schwärzler, a professional mountain biker; and Simona Galik Moore, a former professional tennis player.

Like Tony, Elias, and Simona—who all use Alibaba.com in their respective businesses—SMEs around the globe can benefit from Alibaba.com’s unique offers.

