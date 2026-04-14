Alibaba Officially Enters Pakistan: SECP Grants License to Launch Buy Now, Pay Later Services

Pakistan’s digital economy has received a major boost as one of the world’s leading e-commerce and technology giants, Alibaba Group, officially makes its entry into the country’s financial services sector.

The move comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) granted a license to Cocotech Pakistan, a company linked to Alibaba, allowing it to operate as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the country.

SECP Issues NBFC License to Cocotech Pakistan

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has formally issued a license to Cocotech Pakistan, enabling it to operate within the regulated financial services space.

According to officials, Cocotech Pakistan is part of Alibaba’s international ecosystem and will now function under Pakistan’s NBFC framework, expanding the scope of digital financial services in the country.

This marks one of the most significant entries of a global tech company into Pakistan’s regulated fintech sector in recent years.

Buy Now, Pay Later Services Coming to Pakistan

Under the new license, Cocotech Pakistan will introduce Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services in the local market. This model allows consumers to purchase products online and pay in easy installments over time, rather than making full upfront payments.

The service is expected to be integrated with e-commerce platforms, making it easier for users to access flexible payment options while shopping online.

This could significantly reshape Pakistan’s online retail landscape by increasing affordability and boosting consumer spending.

Alibaba Eyes Direct Investment in Pakistan

Officials have also indicated that Alibaba Group plans to expand its presence in Pakistan through direct investment, signaling long-term interest in the country’s growing digital economy.

Pakistan’s large consumer base and rapidly expanding e-commerce sector are seen as key drivers behind this decision. The country’s rising internet penetration and young digital-first population continue to attract global tech investors.

SECP Highlights Economic Opportunity

SECP Chairman Dr. Kabir Sidhu described the development as a positive signal for Pakistan’s financial and digital ecosystem.

He noted that Pakistan’s large consumer market and fast-growing digital economy present strong opportunities for international investors. According to him, the financial services sector in Pakistan still holds significant untapped potential.

He further emphasized that improved access to financial services for young people, freelancers, and small businesses will be a key benefit of such initiatives.

Dr. Sidhu also stated that the entry of global players like Alibaba would enhance competition and innovation in the market, ultimately benefiting consumers.

What This Means for Pakistan’s Digital Economy

The entry of Alibaba-linked services into Pakistan’s regulated financial ecosystem could accelerate the adoption of digital payment models and fintech solutions.

With BNPL services, more consumers may shift toward online shopping, while small and medium-sized businesses could benefit from increased sales and improved cash flow cycles.

At the same time, the move signals growing confidence from global technology companies in Pakistan’s long-term economic and digital growth trajectory.

A New Phase for Fintech in Pakistan

Alibaba’s entry through Cocotech Pakistan marks a significant milestone for the country’s fintech landscape.

If implemented effectively, BNPL services could reshape consumer behavior, expand digital commerce, and improve financial inclusion across multiple segments of society.

More importantly, it positions Pakistan as an emerging market of interest for global tech giants looking to expand into underserved but high-potential economies.