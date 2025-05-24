Alibaba Launches Online Logistics Services to Support Pakistani Exporters

Alibaba has introduced a full range of online logistics services to help Pakistani exporters improve their global trade operations. This move aims to support local businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), by making it easier and more affordable to send goods worldwide.

The company announced the new services on Friday. These logistics solutions will remove traditional hurdles that Pakistani exporters often face when trading internationally. With cross-border e-commerce growing rapidly, Pakistani businesses have fresh chances to expand into global markets. However, many SMEs still struggle with the challenges of managing exports effectively.

To address these issues, Alibaba has joined hands with top international express delivery companies. This partnership will help businesses in Pakistan ship their products to over 200 countries and regions around the world. One of the major challenges exporters face is ensuring fast and cost-effective deliveries. Alibaba’s new service aims to solve this by offering reliable and affordable shipping options.

As a leading global business-to-business (B2B) platform, Alibaba will now support exporters with services that include packaging, warehousing, and delivery. These logistics tools will help reduce both time and costs for Pakistani businesses. The platform will also offer order tracking and customs advisory services. This means businesses can monitor their shipments closely and get expert help with cross-border trade regulations.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Summer Gao, Head of Global Supply Chain at Alibaba, highlighted the importance of online logistics services. She said that such services are critical for SMEs to compete globally. According to her, these tools streamline operations, reduce costs, and enable businesses to reach international buyers more easily.

By using advanced technology and a wide range of solutions, Alibaba is helping Pakistani exporters stay competitive in the global market. The new logistics services will allow them to manage their exports smoothly, deliver products on time, and respond quickly to customer demands.

In short, Alibaba.com’s latest step is a big boost for Pakistan’s exporting sector. It opens up new opportunities for local businesses to grow and succeed internationally by making logistics simpler, faster, and more efficient.

