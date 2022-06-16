All eyes on Infinix NOTE 12 VIP but WHY? Let’s find out!

Infinix’s new NOTE 12 VIP has recently taken the market by storm. Rather it be fast charging, powerful processor, camera setup, or responsive display; Infinix NOTE 12 VIP has got it all covered for the tech enthusiasts; that too in one place. Let’s look at the detailed features of Infinix NOTE 12 VIP and see what makes it such a huge success:

Goodbye to Slow Charging – 120W Hyper Charge to Meet the Pace of Your Life!

While all features of the Infinix NOTE 12 VIP are defining their categories, it is surprising to know that the NOTE 12 VIP is the slimmest smartphone (7.99mm) in the world to come up with the 120W hyper charge. The brand has gone above and beyond to provide its users with out of the box 120 W hyper charger, but also a 4500mAH battery that can easily be charged to 100% in just 17 minutes. The phone also comes with safety and thermal sensors to cover the entire charging cycle. Beginning from whole machine protection to charger protection and lastly, circuit protection; the added thermal sensors also ensure heat is dispersed to assure charging safety in real-time.

A Treat for the Eyes – The Super Light AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate:

A true 6.67-inch AMOLED display serves as one of the main highlights of Infinix NOTE 12 VIP. The screen is stunningly encapsulated with a super light AMOLED screen where every touch is synced to perfection with 120 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, a touch sampling rate as high as 360Hz gives users freedom to enjoy rapid task management in a matter of seconds.

Capturing the Essence of Your Moments in Perfect Resolution – The 108MP CINEMAGIC

The Infinix NOTE 12 VIP is a must for everyone with a spark for photography. It’s cinematic 108MP main camera showcases pro-level phone photography results for everyone who love to capture on daily basis. Accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide range camera, 16MP front camera and a Quad-Flash Light that enchants people with a large pixel size, Infinix NOTE 12 VIP is a steal deal when it comes to camera setup.

A Chipset Guaranteeing Best Performance and Swift Functionality – The MediaTek Helio G96:

The Infinix Note 12 VIP is packed with a powerful chipset; the MediaTek Helio G96 which provides users with smooth and swift performance. The 2 Cortex‑A76 and 6 Cortex‑A55 processors work in tandem to harness the true potential of the cellphone. Known as an ‘Ultra Gaming Processor’, the NOTE 12 VIP has redefined the gaming experience by delivering lag free and ground-breaking gaming performance.

The Infinix NOTE 12 VIP has created quite a stir among phone enthusiasts globally, the few of highlighted features are just the tip of the iceberg which the smartphone is. In order to find out more, head out to Xpark; Infinix official ecommerce partner, where you can find Infinix NOTE 12 VIP for Rs 53,499 only!

