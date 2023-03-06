All iPhone 15 Models Will Come with Rounded Design, Leaks Confirm

Advertisement

According to a trusted source, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 models will be faster, more expensive, and feature a rounded design. However, it appears that the most requested feature will come with a disappointing catch. The insider, known as ShrimpApplePro, has confirmed that Apple will be locking down the USB-C port on all iPhone 15 models.

Advertisement

This news will be a surprise and disappointment to many Apple fans and industry experts since USB-C is meant to be an open standard. Apple previously introduced USB-C to iPads and MacBooks without any limitations, so this move seems to contradict their previous actions.

MFi, or “Made For iPhone/iPod/iPad,” is Apple’s official licensing program for accessories. The cost of MFi certification is not disclosed publicly, but it has been reported to be as high as $4 per connector. As a result, accessories with MFi certification are considerably more expensive than unlicensed ones.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Apple ensures that manufacturers comply with their standards by installing an authenticator chip on ports, which can limit or disable the accessory completely. A notification also pops up when an unlicensed accessory is connected. Although Apple claims that MFi protects devices, many believe that profit is the primary reason why iPhones have not switched to USB-C.

Despite an EU clampdown on proprietary ports, it seems that Apple has decided to manipulate the standard. This is a setback because USB-C would allow iPhones to have faster charging and data transfer speeds and leaks suggest that iPhone 15 Pro models will deliver over 40x faster performance.

However, it seems that these benefits will only be available through MFi-approved accessories, which is not ideal for those who already have a drawer full of USB-C cables.

Advertisement

According to ShrimpApplePro, Foxconn has already started producing MFi-licensed accessories, including Apple’s own EarPods and cables. While iPhone enthusiasts may not view this news as a dealbreaker, it is likely not the way industry experts and EU lawmakers expected USB-C to be implemented by the world’s largest smartphone maker.

Apple’s iPhone 15 range is expected to launch in September with higher prices, a more rounded design, new chassis materials and colors, solid-state buttons, next-gen WiFi, and a 3nm A17 chipset.

Check out? Apple Releases the Second Beta of iOS 16.4 for Developers