All Music Apps Pledge to Contribute to the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund

We all know that due to severe hit of COVID-19, all the businesses around the globe has been shutdown and most of us are staying at home and have started working from home. But there are some jobs and businesses which are not possible to run at home or they are not generating enough income, musicians are one of them who are unable to earn enough money while staying at home. That’s why all the music Apps are pledging to contribute to the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

At a time when world is going into quarantine, most music streaming giants including Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM, Pandora, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music are pledging to help the musicians, hit by’ COVID-19, by contributing into Relief Fund for music industry workers.

The aim of this programme is to provide support for those people in the music industry who are affected by cancellation of music events and facing various difficulties as they are not finding work opportunities.

Engadget said while reporting:

“The companies didn’t say how much they’re donating to the fund. But MusiCares, the charitable foundation behind the project, already raised $2 million since the initiative was established last week. The fund can provide eligible music industry professionals (artists, production crew members, technicians, etc.) with basic living assistance, such as money for rent or mortgage. Those interested will have to send in an application, along with proof of cancelled work”.

To help all the musician and provide them support SoundCloud has also teamed up with Twitch to help musicians to generate some money during quarantine.

