Not Just Pixel Anymore, All Snapdragon Android Phones Will Soon Share Files With iPhones

In a long-awaited shift toward cross-platform harmony, Qualcomm has confirmed that Snapdragon-powered smartphones will soon gain the ability to send files directly to Apple iPhones using Android’s Quick Share framework integrated with AirDrop. The announcement came from the official Snapdragon account on X, signaling that widespread compatibility is “coming soon” and no longer exclusive to Google’s Pixel 10 series.

For years, file transfers between Android and iPhone users relied on clunky workarounds, chat apps, cloud links, Bluetooth, or third-party tools. With Quick Share now tapping directly into AirDrop’s discoverability layer, that barrier is about to be dismantled for millions of users worldwide.

How the New System Works

Leaked technical documentation suggests the feature operates through:

Android’s Quick Share stack, updated for cross-ecosystem communication

AirDrop’s discoverability settings, allowing iPhones to recognize compatible Android devices

A handshake protocol that enables fast, encrypted, device-to-device transfers without internet dependency

This is a major step beyond Google’s Pixel-exclusive rollout. Snapdragon chips power the vast majority of global Android devices, meaning the feature is poised to reach Samsung, OnePlus, Nothing, Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and many budget and mid-range models.

There’s no official rollout date yet, but the confirmation alone signals a meaningful shift: Android and iOS are finally opening a gateway for seamless peer-to-peer transfers.

Why This Matters for Users

For everyday users, this update removes one of mobile tech’s biggest pain points: the inability to AirDrop between Android and Apple devices.

Here’s what changes:

Families and workplaces often run a mix of Android and iPhones. This upgrade makes quick photo or video transfers dramatically easier.

Android phones, especially those powered by Snapdragon, gain a major usability boost that narrows the convenience gap with Apple’s ecosystem.

For the first time, one of Apple’s most iconic features, AirDrop, is becoming accessible beyond the walled garden, even if indirectly.

Why Snapdragon Support Is the Real Game-Changer

Google’s Pixel 10 may have been the first to support Quick Share → AirDrop, but Snapdragon’s adoption is what makes it mainstream.

Snapdragon chips appear in:

Most Samsung Galaxy FE and flagship models

OnePlus and Nothing phones

Motorola’s entire premium-to-midrange lineup

Dozens of budget devices globally

This means the upgrade instantly becomes relevant for millions, not just a niche tech-savvy group.

MediaTek and Samsung Exynos-powered phones are expected to follow, though neither has officially confirmed support yet.

What began as a small feature update could spark a gradual erosion of the Android–iOS divide, long defined by incompatible sharing tools.