September is shaping up to be a big month for the tech giant. Huawei is preparing to unveil several new devices, including smartphones, wearables, and accessories, in September 2025. The highlight of the lineup will be the much-anticipated triple-fold smartphone. Let’s have a look at what the company is up to.

All the Huawei Devices Expected to Launch in September 2025

Huawei Mate XTs: The Triple Foldable

Huawei is expected to launch its second-generation tri-fold device, the Mate XTs, around 10 September. This phone will be the company’s answer to Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series. With its unique foldable design, Huawei aims to capture the attention of premium users in China and beyond.

A New Tablet with 9020 5G Chipset

Alongside the Mate XTs, Huawei may introduce a small tablet powered by the 9020 5G chipset. These two products are likely to be the first major reveals in early September.

More Devices Coming Later in the Month

Huawei is reportedly saving a few surprises for the end of September. According to leaks, the lineup could include:

FreeClip 2 earbuds (second generation)

(second generation) Watch GT 6 series

Nova Flip 2 vertical foldable, including a possible premium edition

Among these, the Nova Flip 2 and Mate XTs are expected to be the company’s main weapons against Apple’s dominance in the Chinese market.

Huawei Watch GT 6 Goes Global

The Watch GT 6 series will make its global debut on 19 September. Huawei may also bring the wearable to China by the end of the month, possibly with exclusive features and AI-based upgrades for local users.

Beyond Smartphones and Wearables

Huawei is also exploring opportunities in the smart car market. Reports suggest the company may either launch luxury electric vehicles or announce new ADS (Advanced Driving System) upgrades for its existing lineup.

Waiting for Official Confirmation

So far, these details come from leaks and industry insiders. Huawei has not officially confirmed the full lineup yet. However, official teasers are likely to surface soon on Weibo and other platforms.

Our Thoughts

September could mark one of Huawei’s biggest launch events in recent years. With a mix of foldable phones, smart wearables, and possibly even smart vehicles, the company is gearing up to challenge competitors and expand its consumer base. Let’s wait and see how Huawei will impress us.