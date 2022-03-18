All There is to Know about Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy A53. It is the successor of the last year best-selling phone Galaxy A52 5G. The A53 device have some of the A52 5G specs and features but it is packed with some very interesting and new specs that promises to take the user’s experience to the next level. Here in this post we will share all the information there is about the Samsung Galaxy A53.

First lets start with the specs that are different in the A53. The most notable upgrade that we will see in the A53 is its octa-core processor, which we assume to be Exynos 1280 (as Samsung did not specify its name in the press conference). The A52 5G was powered with 8nm Snapdragon750G; while the A53 will be having a 5nm chip with two 2.4GHz Cortex A78 cores and six 2GHz Cortex A55 cores.

The battery size of A53 will be bigger than its predecessor. It will have a 5,000 mAh while A52 had 4,500 mAh. The most exciting thing about the new device is that it is the only Android in the Mid-range that will have four major OS upgrades and five Security patches. It will also get the Samsung’s latest One UI 4.1 skin based on Android 12 out of the box.

Now lets discuss the specs of the A53 that are left like its predecessor. The camera department is the same with quad-camera module with 64MP as the main lens with 12MP ultrawide, 5MP depth and 5MP macro setup and a 32MP selfie camera. Though the performance of the camera will be improved and advanced case of its new processor and AI smarts. The Night Mode photography and portrait photography have been improved as Samsung has promised.

The display size is the same 6.5-inch, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen wit IP67 rating. The device will come with two variants of RAM i.e. 6GB with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. It will be having the 25W charging tech, though the device will be coming without a charger in the box. It will also not have a headphone jack.

The Galaxy A53 starting price will be $449.99 and it be available on March 31 at T-Mobile and Verizon. It will also be sold via AT&T, Samsung.com, and other retail and carrier partners beginning April 1.

Once the device is released only then we can test its expected performance and know how it is better than A52. As per the claim the device will be getting the Android 16 in 2026.

