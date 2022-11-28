December 2022 is set to be another strong month for video games, with a range of blockbuster and indie game releases. The games introduced in December are often titles that are in the second tier for companies’ planning. Many won’t show their true worth until the following year. Some of the real heavy-hitters are The Callisto Protocol, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion, the long-awaited next chapter in the remastered Final Fantasy 7 saga.

All these Video Games Will Release in December 2022

We’ve also got other potential hits on the way, including the neat-looking Dragon Quest Treasures, the overtly silly space exploration game, High on Life, and even an exciting Aussie hit, in the form of Sports Story for Nintendo Switch.

Here are all the major video game releases to get excited about in December 2022.

The Callisto Protocol

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Hello Neighbor 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Wave Three (Booster Course Pass)

Choo-Choo Charles

Dragon Quest Treasures

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion

High On Life

The Witcher 3 (Next Gen)

Lil Gator Game

Aka

Sports Story

