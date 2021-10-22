All Twitter Users can now Host Space

Twitter has initially launched Spaces back in November 2020 with a goal to steal the limelight from Clubhouse. After Clubhouse’s success, Twitter wanted to build its own version of audio-centric chatrooms which is the reason it came up with hosting space that this limited to Twitter users with 600 followers. However keeping in view that the popularity of this platform was less, it has allowed everyone to create space.

After its creation, Twitter has taken almost one year to allow its users to host a space though users were waiting for this privilege for a long time. Twitter is usually late in fulfilling its promises as it had promised its users that they would be able to host a space in April.

Twitter is finally letting everyone create Spaces

This change was announced through a tweet revealing that both Android and iOS users will be able to host spaces. The Tweet also includes a GIF that shows users how to host a space since many of them might not know it and some would have forgotten it in all these months.

Moreover, Twitter has released plenty of new features for spaces such as the ability to add co-hosts and up to 10 speakers. It also created a fund Spark Program for Space creators and also piloted Ticketed Spaces, a substitute of audio rooms that let us enter the space on paying for entry.

The invite-only state in the clubhouse which was hated by all of us came to an end in July. By lessening the restrictions, Space is trying its level best to compete with the famous clubhouse. However, do you think it will be successful? Let us know in the comments section below.

