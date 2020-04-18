A new Realme smartphone has appeared in some leaks. Now an alleged Realme X3 Appears on TENAA. The phone has appeared with model number RMX2142. The model number has suggested that it is Realme X3. As the same model number has appeared on 3C certification last week. Now let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Alleged Realme X3 Appears on TENAA Revealing These Specs

The listing has revealed that the phone will come with 30W charging and 5G support. The TENAA listing has revealed that the phone will be 8.9mm thick and sports a 6.57″ display. Moreover, the phone will have a 4,100 mAh battery. Unfortunately, the TENAA listing does not reveal much.

Check Also: Realme Continuously Ranks 7th in the Global Smartphone Market in Feb 2020

Furthermore, the company is also in the process of launching another phone namely X3 SuperZoom. The phone has appeared on different certification sites including NBTC, EEC and BIS. The upcoming phone will come with the model number RMX2086. The phone has appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM and Android 10.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any information regarding the release date of the phones. But we will surely get more information about them in the coming weeks.