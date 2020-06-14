Earlier this year, we have seen the Redmi 8A in Pakistan which was quite an affordable version of Redmi 8. Although, the company has unveiled the Redmi 8A last year. This year, we will see the successors of the series. Redmi 9 is already in many rumours. Interestingly, we will see two affordable versions dubbed as Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C. Now, Alleged Redmi 9A Appeared on FCC giving us a hint about the coming phone.

Alleged Redmi 9A Appeared on FCC Revealing some key specs

The phone has appeared with the model number M2006C3LG in the FCC database. The listing does not reveal much but giving us a chunk of information about the coming phone.

First of all, the coming Redmi 9A will come with a powerful battery of 4,900 mAh with 10W charging support. Also, it will come with the latest MIUI 12 firmware. It will be a dual sim phone and will have Wifi 2.4G connectivity. Unfortunately, this is all that the listing revealed about the coming phone.

Last year, Redmi 8A has come with some degraded specs as compared to the Redmi 8. It had lesser memory capacity and cameras. So, in the coming 9A, we expect more advanced specs as compared to its predecessor. Some rumours have claimed that the coming 9A will feature at least 3GB of RAM. Also, it will have a single camera at the back. But in my opinion, the coming phone should have a dual-camera setup at the back.

Redmi 8A was available in Rs. 15,999. What do you think the coming phone should be even more cheaper or it should have improved specs? Do tell us in the comment section below.