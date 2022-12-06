Alleged Xiaomi 13 Launch Date Surfaced Alongside Promotional Images

Xiaomi 13 series is one of the highly anticipated series by the company to date. A few days back, Xiaomi postponed the launch of its upcoming 13 series which was going to launch on December 1. However, the company continues to tease information about its next flagship smartphones in China. Recently, we have got our hands on some promotional images of the upcoming smartphones. Together with that, we have come to know that Xiaomi 13 Launch date is expected to be Dec 7 or Dec 8.

Xiaomi 13 Launch Date Rescheduled

The latest promotional images of the highly anticipated series are switched to showcasing the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro’s displays, which it left to interpretation until now. Lets’ have a look at the images:

It is quite clear from the above images, the Xiaomi 13 will have a flat display with minimal bezels. According to reports, the Xiaomi 13 will have the ‘narrowest chin ever’. If that turns out to be true, then this will give the Xiaomi 13 an advantage over the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which has a curved display.