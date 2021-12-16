With the emergence of the omicron variant, the push for Covid inoculation has been ramped up as well. In line with that, according to a report from CNBC, Alphabet’s Google has provided a deadline of January 18 for its employees to inoculate themselves against COVID-19 or apply for an exemption. In case of non-compliance, stringent actions would be taken against the employees.

Alphabet’s Google Threatens to Fire Unvaccinated Employees

This news broke out recently, however, the Google employees have been made aware of the policy since the start of this month. It happened after an internal memo cautioned them of the deadline. If employees don’t upload certificates of vaccination till that time, then they’ll be placed on paid administrative leave for a period of one month and unpaid personal leave for a period of 6 months after that. However, if they couldn’t show the certificate of vaccination even after seven months, then they’ll be fired. According to the internal memo shared to employees,

We expect that almost all roles at Google in the US will fall within the scope of the executive order. Anyone entering a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation that allows them to work or come onsite. Frequent testing is not a valid alternative to vaccination.

Google’s memo arrived almost three weeks after a federal court of the US declined to lift a stay on President Joe Biden’s executive order that ordered large companies to require COVID inoculation for their employees. The Supreme Court of the US is further expected to take up the issue, but Google’s recent internal memo indicates that the company will move on with its requirement regardless of the results of any future rulings.

