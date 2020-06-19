Amazon accepts the offer for registering Pakistani sellers

Pakistan e-commerce industry set to flourish its functions by registering country’s leading exporters with Amazon. The U.S eCommerce giant Amazon accepted the offer of registering 38 exporters from Pakistan to enlist their products on its platform.

Pakistan has sent the list of authorized sellers dealing in surgical goods, sports goods and home textile sector. As per eCommerce council meeting held on June 18th chaired by Abdul Razak Dawood confirmed that it will be further expanded if this trial is successful.

A video message from the Director General of the World Trade Organization ( WTO), who appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the right direction, was presented during this National E-Commerce Council meeting. Dawood also spoke about the progress of the e-commerce policy since October 2019 and the efforts of both the public and private sectors to have that policy successfully implemented.

As we know during this pandemic, the importance of eCommerce has risen to an extent in past couple of months. This business has been accelerated in the previous years along with development and access to the internet. We must know the importance of this sector and that too that this sector needs to be invested. Particularly with the small and medium-sized enterprises ( SMEs), the e-commerce platform would be a success, because new markets would open up.

The State Bank of Pakistan also highlighted the advancement of the regulatory mechanism for facilitating cross-border B2C by e-commerce; it is full and is to be implemented immediately after incorporation with the Federal Board Revenue (FBR) e-commerce platform.