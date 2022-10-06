Amazon announced that Fire TV users in the U.S. can now watch thousands of hours of free, ad-supported content across sports news, cooking and travel, as well as movie and TV trailers from IMDb. Users do not need to download or pay fees or subscriptions to watch the videos.

Amazon Adds Free Movie Trailers, Sports Highlights and More to Fire TV

The new free content can be found in three new dedicated rows on the “Home” tabs for users to browse at no extra cost. The rows are titled “Sports News & Highlights,” “Trending Trailers” and “Food & Cooking.” Users can also select the “Search” bar to find a “Free” tile with access to the rows or the “Sports” tile, which has the “Sports News & Highlights” row.

In the “Sports News & Highlights” row, viewers can enjoy free sports coverage from NBC Sports, FOX Sports, MLB, CBS Sports HQ, Sports Illustrated, NASCAR, Sportswire, Stadium, ACC Digital Network and PAC-12 Networks. However, users need to subscribe to Prime Video to see the full live sports events. Moreover, viewers can watch short clips, news and highlights of their favourite teams.

Moreover, Fire TV will give Major League Baseball (MLB) fans World Series highlights, such as MLB game recaps, highlight compilations, must-see plays and more. All of this will start on October 7.

Food lovers can go to the “Food & Cooking” row to stream free cooking shows and food travel series from channels like America’s Test Kitchen, GoTraveler and 5-Minute Recipes.

As streaming subscription prices continue to increase, more viewers are gravitating to free and ad-supported content. Fire TV’s new update will likely grab more viewers.

In 2020, Amazon Fire TV introduced a Free tab to the interface, which made it easier for users to discover 20,000 free movies and TV shows.

