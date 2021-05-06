Amazon Adds Pakistan to Approved Sellers’ List: Sunny Ali

The new era of e-commerce boom for Pakistan is about to start, as Amazon has added Pakistan to the approved sellers’ list. Now sellers will be able to create their IDs by using Pakistani details. It’s big news for brands and specifically for agencies who are about to get more business.

While announcing this news, Sunny Ali, the CEO of the International E-commerce Ecosystem, Extreme Commerce, applauded the efforts of Ms. Aisha Moriani (joint secretary Ministry of Commerce), Mr. Shoaib Sarwar (deputy Consul General, Consulate General Pakistan, Los Angeles), Omer Gajial (Ex Amazon Category Development Head for Amazon North America division), team members of NECC (National Ecommerce Council) and Badar Khushnood from Pakistan Software Houses Association.

Amazon Adds Pakistan to Approved Sellers’ List

No doubt, this achieved milestone will lead us towards the path leading to progressive Pakistan. Our exports increasing day by day in commerce industries will BOOM with development in the e-commerce sector. We can also not overlook the contribution of Sunny Ali for introducing e-commerce in Pakistan and giving youth a platform (Extreme e-commerce).

A representative of the Ministry of Commerce said that this big step could bring great export potential to the country as the sellers from Pakistan could directly register with their local details and sell local products on Amazon.

It can be a game-changer for our country. We have more power now but with power comes responsibly. The sellers need to work hard and maintain the quality of their products in order to maintain Pakistan as an e-commerce hub.

While it’s great news, we can not overlook the hurdles associated with e-commerce in Pakistan. “What’s Preventing a Growth in Pakistan’s e-commerce Market?“, gives an insight into backend problems that needs to be addressed.