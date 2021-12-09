Alexa.com, one of the best website ranking tools by Amazon is going to shut soon after serving customers for 25 years. The news has come as an utter shock for me since it is one of the best tools to see where the website ranks. Amazon Alexa offered paid subscription with SEO and an analysis tool of website standing will stop working from the next year. It means now for checking the statistics and ranking of websites we will have to shift to the next platform.

The service’s API will be turned off automatically when the Alexa Internet shuts down. It means that almost by December 2022, we will have to shift to other platforms while waving goodbye to Alexa. Amazon has revealed that before completely shutting down service, users will be allowed to export Alexa Data.

Amazon Alexa to Shut down by Dec 2022

This news was announced in May 2022 on the company’s support page but later on, there was no news regarding this, so we thought that the company might have taken this decision back.

“After two decades of helping you find, reach, and convert your digital audience, we’ve made the difficult decision to retire Alexa.com on May 1, 2022,”

Alexa Internet is not accepting new subscriptions after December 8 and the customers who are already using the services will keep on using it till it completely shuts down. While this is one of the most used platforms, the reason behind its closure is not known. The company has also not provided the reason for shutting down of Alexa Internet. According to the report, the service traffic has witnessed a decline during the past few years, and the company is not able to regain its position even after trying. While this news is confirmed, the company’s social media page has not come up with such an announcement yet.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Application is Now Available for MacBook