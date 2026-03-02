Amazon AWS Data Centres in UAE, Bahrain Hit Amid Gulf Tensions; Business Impact Possible

Amazon’s cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has reported significant power and connectivity disruptions at its data centers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, raising concerns over potential business impact as regional tensions escalate following renewed Iranian military actions in the Gulf.

One of AWS’s Availability Zones in the UAE experienced a temporary shutdown after unidentified “objects” struck the data center, causing sparks and a subsequent fire. Local fire crews cut power to the site for safety reasons. Full restoration of connectivity to the affected zone is expected to take several hours, while other zones in the UAE region continue to operate normally.

AWS also acknowledged connectivity issues at its Bahrain data center, though the company did not provide a detailed explanation. Customers were advised to shift workloads to alternative regions or availability zones as engineers investigate elevated error rates and service disruptions, highlighting the risk to business continuity.

The disruptions coincide with intensified Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting infrastructure across the Gulf, including airports, ports, and residential areas. While AWS has not confirmed a direct link between the outages and the military strikes, the timing and nature of the “objects” affecting the UAE facility have raised questions about the security of critical digital infrastructure in the region.

Potential Business Impact

Service disruption: Companies depending on AWS in the Middle East could face downtime, affecting banking, e-commerce, logistics, and government operations.

Data integrity and delays: Organizations may encounter delays or potential data loss if failover and redundancy systems are insufficient or misconfigured.

Investor caution: The incident underscores the vulnerability of cloud infrastructure in conflict-prone regions, which may influence corporate decisions to diversify cloud deployments to safer locations.

Operational and geopolitical risk: Repeated regional conflicts may force global tech companies to reassess disaster recovery and contingency strategies for the Gulf.

Experts note that this may be one of the first major instances of a commercial cloud facility being physically affected amid regional conflict, emphasizing the need for robust security, redundancy, and contingency measures. AWS continues to monitor the situation closely, urging customers to adopt redundant configurations and alternative regions to mitigate localized outage impacts.

