Kantar has just published its BrandZ report to reveal the most valuable brands globally. According to the report, Amazon is the most valuable brand globally with a value of $684 billion which is a 64% increase compared to last year. Not only this but it becomes a very first half-a-trillion-dollar brand. Apple took the second spot with a $612 billion value. However, Google is the third one with $458 billion value which is a 42% increase compared to the last year.

Amazon Becomes the Most Valuable Brand Globally- Kantar

Samsung is #42 on the list, Huawei is a bit further down in #50, then further down is Xiaomi at #70. This is an improvement of 11 places compared to last year. Huawei is now between Budweiser and BMW.

Tesla was the fastest growing brand this year which shot up 275%. Then comes TikTok with a 158% increase. These two companies are #47 and #45 on the list, respectively.

Some other famous brands on the list are – Nvidia at #12, Qualcomm at #37, Zoom at #52, AMD at #57, Snapchat at #82 and Spotify at #99. Due to the pandemic, subscription businesses grew and lifted their brands up the ladder: Disney is up 13%, Xbox and Netflix are +55% and Spotify improved enough to get into the Top 100 for the first time.

Check out Top 100 most valuable brands around the world:

