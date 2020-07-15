The e-commerce giant Amazon brought a new solution for long supermarket lines. It did that by introducing a smart shopping cart. The new cart was launched recently by Amazon and it incorporates cameras, sensors along with a scale to automatically detect any commodity which is placed in it.

The interesting part is that no cashier is required. As the cart keeps a tally and then charges the Amazon account of any customer.

Amazon Brings a Solution for Supermarket Queues By Introducing a Smart Shopping Cart

It’s a new revolution in the supermarket industry and provides a great solution to long checkout lines. The first prototype of the cart will show up at a new Los Angeles supermarket which Amazon will inaugurate later in 2020. There is a possibility that these carts could be used at Amazon’s Whole Foods grocery chain or other stores in the near future.

Several startups are already making similar smart shopping carts that are being tested in stores, but many require scanning groceries before dropping them in.

There’s no scanning on the smart cart. A screen close to the handle enlists what’s being charged, and the cart can also detect when anything is taken out automatically remove it from the bill. Also, there is a way to let the cart know if you want to place a jacket or purse in the cart so you don’t have to carry it around. It can prove to be a helpful gadget in the coming future.

